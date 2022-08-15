A video making the rounds on social media platforms has shown the interesting moment some priests, bishops and reverend sisters shook their bodies to Buga

The men and women of God did their bests to shake off stress using the viral song made good by Kizz Daniel and Tekno

The short clip has caused a stir on social media and attracted mixed reactions from Nigerians after it went viral on several platforms

A trending video has shown some Reverend Fathers, Bishops and Sisters using Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno to shake off stress.

In the short clip shot in Nigeria, which has gone viral on several platforms, the men and women of God were seen in a room shaking their bodies to the viral song.

The men of God vibed to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno. Photo credit: TikTok/@godwinuzoigwe82.

Source: UGC

From what was seen in the video, it is clear that they enjoyed the song as they moved their bodies in the direction of the beats.

While the reverend sisters appeared to have a better understanding of the song, the bishops merely moved gently with much dignity.

Those who have seen the video on Instagram contend that the song has now become a praise and worship tune danced to by all and sundry.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@omoklasik said:

"This song don turn praise and worship oo."

@thebella.olaoye commented:

"Not the sister explaining the song in the background."

@merry_ashiegbu said:

"Father...no be so dem dey dance am o."

@nnedumug commented:

"Ahhhhh this are not Father ooo they are bishops and there is nothing wrong with them dancing to the song cuz the song doesn't have bad lyrics."

@mz_ruthyb said:

"The lady that won. The athletes, is what they played for her."

@tedofabuja said:

"Wow never seen a gathering of Priests where worldly music is being played before."

Source: Legit.ng