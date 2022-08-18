A young man has gone online to argue that TikTok makes much money from its users as against it paying them

The man added that the money people think they are being paid is actually from the coins people gift them

According to him, the beneficiary of gifted coins does not even get the total value the sender purchased them for

A young man has deconstructed the popular idea that TikTok pays content creators as he said that it is entirely false.

The man said the only way TikTokers make anything is through the coins people buy and gift them. He even added that in the process of gifting coins, TikTok makes the most.

The man said that TikTok makes so much from its users. Photo source: TikTok/@d.eroot

Send your favourite creators money instead

According to the man with the TikTok name d.eroot, when a user buys a $10 (GH₵ 98.91) worth of coins, the gifted may end up getting only $2 (GH₵ 19.78) worth.

He added that it is high time people started making the most of the platform and network instead. He said it is better that people who want to support content creators send money directly to them than through TikTok coins.

The young man cited examples of how many go crazy just to create funny content online and end up without views.

Watch his video below:

Some of the reactions from netizens below:

Chou Claris said:

"I am not buying or receiving coins from anyone I rather go and help people on the street I don't care if my account is brought down."

AYODELE SHILOH said:

"This is the first time I am seen a reasonable wise word and not just a word but a fact......I respect ur ideology bro..."

hickmatmohammed43mystique said:

"hmmm some of them don't even appreciate the small gifts we sent to them."

Sweetmamazurum said:

"Na we dey pay TikTok."

Princessdera21 said:

"I thought I was the only one who knows the truth."

Linda gold said:

"Very painful then imagine the money we are spending on data and gifting."

Christopher said:

"Wisdom is nothing if there's no one to listen, you speak knowledge."

Gabriella said:

"abeg don discourage meoooo, I and my family depend on these app."

ladyp said:

"We're all beggers anyway so let's make it legal."

Woman said she was paid using TikTok

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian website, Legit.ng earlier reported a smart Nigerian woman called the attention of people to the financial strength of popular app, TikTok.

In a video that has gotten many views on social media, the woman expressed her delight over her recent findings about the popular app.

She disclosed that she has been paid twice by the app after sharing a few videos. According to her, the first payment was in Euros while the second payment came in dollars.

Source: Legit.ng