The video of a kid changing the whole lyrics of Kizz Daniel's Buga to fit her kiddies game has gathered reactions online

The kid made her words rhyme well with the rhythm of the song that many people said they were at first confused

While hitting her palms in quick successions on her playmate‘s, the kid changed some of the words to "I don mess, I don taya"

A woman on TikTok has filmed a kid rehashing Kizz Daniel's Buga song as she turned it all into a popular hand game.

In the video, the kid started with the "Wake up" line in the song before turning everything into finding it difficult to poop.

The way the kid sang the song got many people entertained. Photo source: TikTok/@Binta_fatima

Don't tag Kizz Daniel

While singing her own Buga remix and hitting her palms against her playmate's, she maintained a smiling face.

The woman asked people not to tag Kizz Daniel because she does not know how the kid made everything up.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with thousands of shares.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

cyphy- said:

"She deserve an award she won burga challenge."

flawless said:

"This is literally the cutest thing ever."

Al-Batul said:

"After “person wey don mad” what next dis she say."

xo_caramel_xo said:

"She say na I don mess I don tire nawa oo dis kin game I Neva see."

Silvia Chika said:

"Buga remix. I just realised she made her own lyrics."

blacknificient3 said:

"She’s adorable, the face she made for the buga part."

Anita said:

"Clear definition of 'no be you go tell me wetin to sing'."

Sharon said:

"I nearly believed that those were the lyrics for a second."

Spandylove Equiyarh said:

"I got confused so had to go and listen to the song myself."

American soldier dances to Buga

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady serving in the US Army stirred lovely reactions on social media after she danced to Kizz Daniel's Buga song.

She did all that while seating behind a desk. She never left her chair as she rocked to the new hit song.

In the TikTok video, the soldier turned to face the camera and did the popular raised-shoulder-hand move that is commonly associated with the song.

