Social media users are currently buzzing with mixed reactions following news of press-on nails selling for thousands of cedis

According to a post seen on Twitter, a person put up a pink studded press-on nail claiming it belonged to Nicki Minaj

The nail which fell off the rapper's finger at the VMAs has reportedly been sold for a whopping GH₵ 539,434.39

Nicki Minaj is highly revered as one of America's most successful rappers, and when it comes to her fanbase, there is no limit to how much they idolise their Barbie queen.

A press-on nail which allegedly belongs to the rapper, selling for over GH₵ 540k, is yet another proof that the love for Minaj is beyond human comprehension.

A press-on nail allegedly belonging to Nicki Minaj was sold for millions of naira. Credit: @nickiminaj, @ppantheres (Twitter)

A post sighted on a bidding platform saw the studded pink press-on being put on sale for thousands of dollars.

According to the seller, the nail allegedly belonged to the rapper as it had fallen off her during her performance at the VMAs.

A photo of Minaj sporting a missing pinky nail is seen as proof that the nail indeed belonged to the rapper.

Well, as bizarre as the post seemed, someone has paid a staggering GH₵ 539,434.39 ($55,000) for the nail.

Internet users react to the sale of the press-on nail

themeganbaca:

"Hey God it’s me again. Please help me stumble upon a celebrities nail. I could use the extra cash."

dwelch1003:

"Get that money sis!"

karamel_kutee:

"That was brilliant to sell it."

nevaehs_mommmyy:

"Imagine going to the VMAS. And making a bag just because you went‍♀️ must be nice."

sooo_complete:

"Let me go and recreate her nail."

shakaiir

"Nicki should start selling strands of her hair."

trapoutlyn:

"50,000 for a nail is crazy."

thatsjust.diamond:

"And I thought I spent money on dumb stuff."

niaahnailedyouu:

"Nicki made em rich with out tryin."

japanesejenn_:

"Lol yoooooo this is disturbing but epic ! I don’t know how to feel about it!!!"

leakyjofficial:

"Wonder What Nicki Gotta Say Bout This ? I Really Would Like To Know."

