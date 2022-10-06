Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif has released his first-ever album and may be set on his way to making a big record in terms of streams.

The album, The Villain I Never Was which was released at midnight on Thursday, October 5, 2022, has been trending on many streaming platforms.

One of the streaming platforms Black Sherif's album is really making waves is Audiomack. Barely 24 hours after its release, The Villain I Never Was has crossed 70 million streams on Audiomack.

Black Sherif: Ghanaian Rapper's 1st Album The Villain I Never Was Gets Over 74m Streams On Audiomack In A Day

As at 20:00 GMT on Thursday, records shared on Audiomack indicated that the album had garnered a whopping 73.4 million streams on the platform.

Black Sherif's The Villain I Never Was crossed 73 million streams on Audimack within 20 hours of its release Photo source: Screenshot from Audiomack

