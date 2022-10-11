American rapper 50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson has been getting roasted on social media after he criticised his father

Marquise, 25, claimed the monthly child support 50 Cent gave his mother was not adequate

He offered his dad the monthly stipend just to spend a day with him; the two have been estranged for years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

American rapper 50 Cent's oldest son Marquise Jackson has offered the rapper GH₵ 70,658.60 for a day of his time.

50 Cent's son Marquise Jackson offers him KSh 810k to amend their relationship. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The 25-year-old has been getting bashed on social media after saying that the GH₵ 70,658.60 the rapper paid his mother in monthly child support was not adequate.

"Since y’all think $6,700 (GH₵ GH₵ 70,658.60) is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid,' he said. 'Red Yellow Green whatever color he like."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Monthly upkeep not enough

According to Daily Mail, Marquise previously said in an Instagram Live chat with Choke No Joke earlier this month that the GH₵ 70,658.60 monthly total was not sufficient considering cost-of-living expenses in New York City, as well as in correlation to the earnings of the rapper.

In his own words:

"$6,700 (GH₵ 70,658.60) a month in New York City, you do the math. You’re talking about a Forbes lister, you’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody, you can’t just live in any neighborhood, $81K (GH₵ 854,230.86) is not a substantial amount of money. You can’t just live anywhere."

50 Cent's girlfriend shades him for gifting her tiny bag

Popular Kenyan website, Tuko.ke previously reported that in July 2021, 50 Cent’s girlfriend Cuban Link left fans surprised after shading her celebrity boyfriend for buying her a gift that she found too small to her liking.

The rapper had given his lover a tiny pink bag that is also considered very expensive, and she went on Instagram to share her thoughts about the gift.

“This is the type of thing he gets me when he is mad at me. What am I supposed to do with this little thing? Stop playing with me Curtis,” she shared on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke