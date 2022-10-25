Ghanaian lawyer and humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah, has shared lovely photos from her vacation in Dubai

The style influencer is a globetrotter with high fashion sense for expensive designer brands as seen in all her Instagram photos

Sandra Ankobiah and her media personality friends, Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah are always spotted together whenever she is in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah has shared photos from one of her luxurious vacations this year. The style influencer has been to three vacation spots in different countries in this month of October.

She posted her latest photos from Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates where she was pictured in a white two-piece outfit flaunting her midriff.

The businesswoman and one of Ghana's female celebrities with a high fashion sense for expensive brands rocked a Gucci hat and a small side bag. Sandra Ankobiah's quality scandals were also from the popular Gucci collection.

Sandra Ankobiah looks gorgeous in these photos. @sandraankobiah

Source: Original

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The style influencer completed her looks with a long silky hairstyle and trendy sunglasses. She captioned the photos;

Sunsets and Dubai skies.

A slew of Ghanaians has commented on her posting admiring her gorgeous looks.

salmamumin

claudialumor

okyeamekwame

Beautiful

samuelbasseyglobal

Beautiful

pharoah.monk

Pretti girl enjoying a desert oasis!

yasberry_pinklipcream

Classy is usual

perfectsmichael

Ghana's very own

Just last week, the fashionista updated her followers with a series of vacation photos of her in Mauritius having fun alone. She donned different colorful two-piece swimwear while on her short vacation there.

Photos of pretty plus-size 16-year-old teenager surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote the viral plus-size teenager who has gone viral with her extravagant birthday celebrations.

The pretty teenager, Saud, rocked five different elegant dresses for her much-talked-about birthday party. The beautiful dresses were designed by fashion designer extraordinaire Aboagye clothing to mark her special day.

The pretty teenager also gave her admirers awesome hairstyle tips for the birthday photoshoot as seen on Instagram.

In a video posted by the all-men catering company, Menscook, the happy celebrant was seen dancing with the team showing off her dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh