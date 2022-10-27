Barbadian singer Rihanna is set to make a comeback into the music industry after six long years

The billionaire and now mother of one will be dropping her lead single for the movie Black Panther

Another amazing update beyond Rihanna's comeback is the fact that Lift Me Up was co-written by Nigeria's Tems

Nigerian singer Tems is ending 2022 on a very high note as she has made history with Barbadian singer Rihanna.

After six years of fully being an entrepreneur, Rihanna is set to make a comeback with a single, Lift Me Up.

Fans anticipate Rihanna's come back single Photo credit: @badgalriri/@temsbaby

Lift Me Up is the lead single for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in honor of late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.

LIFT ME UP was written as a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman.

Reactions to the collaboration between Rihanna and Tems

quincy_focus:

"Tems is going places ❤️"

georgeusifoh:

"Up up Nigeria! "

johniigarcia:

"COMEBACK OF THE YEAR!!!"

embrace_ur_sucks:

"I already feel the vibes it’s about that time fam."

bigvx.frr:

"TEMS YOUR TIME COMING !"

dj_brownsugar:

"Big W for Tems."

claudhy_a:

"We will miss Chadwick.."

grychou:

"Loooorrrd, my girl is back !"

nama.mjr:

"She is back "

quich_a:

"First of all. This is the #1 collaboration. The entire world needed."

artistsuperfanacount:

"She wrote the actual song fully."

_whoisroy_:

"Tems is being lifted up"

shey_chabi:

"She had the biggest writer's block in the history of the Planet "

blvck__pepper:

"They didn’t believe but God did!!"

