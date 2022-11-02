The traditional ruler of Orangun Oke-Ila Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin has joined other well-meaning Nigerians to mourn Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke

Oba Adedokun, in his message, recounted how Davido’s late mum rescued his son from drowning 25 years ago as he added that there was no one to do the same for her grandson

The king’s revelation has further stirred reactions on social media as many continue to mourn the DMW singer’s late son

In a recent statement, the traditional ruler of Orangun Oke-Ila in Osun state, Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, spoke about Davido’s late mother, Veronica Adeleke’s goodwill.

Oba Adedokun, while reacting to Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, 3, who reportedly drowned in a swimming pool in their Banana Island mansion in Lagos, recounted how Davido’s mother rescued his son from drowning 25 years ago.

Oba Adedokun pens tribute to Davido's late mum. Credit: @davido/google

Source: UGC

In a post via Facebook, the king lamented that nobody was available to do the same for Veronica’s grandson.

He wrote:

“SO sad it was David's mummy, late Dr Mrs Veronica Adeleke that rescued my own son inside the swimming pool, some twenty five years ago. I am sad, what Veronica did for my son years back, nobody, I mean nobody to play the same role for Veronica's grandson Ifeanyi!!! Who are we to query God, may his soul rest in peace and may veronica's soul continue to rest in peace. Fantastic woman.”

See the post as shared by Dele Momodu below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

abijomonsurat:

"Reading this tears roll on my eyes, indeed sad."

ms_capable_b:

"This is so sad . I really can't get over it as a mum."

beautybytumi:

"This life ahhh he get as he be."

kidbosssss:

"No be everything u sow u go reap irony."

Source: Legit.ng