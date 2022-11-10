Ghanaian entertainer and model, Mimi, has proven that size does not matter when it comes to busting vibrant moves

In a video, the plus-size dancer exuded confidence sporting a colourful top over tight leggings while shaking her body

The clip, which garnered fewer reactions, gained comments from netizens who gushed over her looks and impressive dance moves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian entertainer and model, Mimi, has proven once again that size does not matter when it comes to flexing one's confidence and busting vibrant moves.

The fire dancer has gained admiration online thanks to the impressive skills she displayed while dancing to singer Mzbel's latest single titled Asibolanga.

Mimi exudes confidence

Mimi showed self-love and acceptance of her figure without saying it as she danced with grit and agility. She proved that she unapologetically loves herself in a TikTok video.

Photos of Mimi. Credit: curvy_mimi20 (TikTok)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The plus-size dancer exuded confidence sporting a colorful top over tight leggings while shaking her body and beaming to the camera. While some netizens gushed over her looks, many drooled over her impressive moves after watching the footage.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled from the comment area.

How people gushed over her

User3991046951877 posted:

Wow, so amazing and sweet.

Douglas Mantis commented:

Please shake it well .

Makhudu Thupana posted:

That's nice.

DiasaXtra: Plus-size Lady Shakes the Internet with Hot Dance Moves

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mimi proved that not all plus-size people cannot maintain balance as she busts a move during the old hiplife performance night of DiasaXtra.

Mimi rocked the dance floor with her impressive dance steps as she stormed the stage on the night at Kasoa Galilea Market in the Central Region of Ghana to show off her talent.

The DiasaXtra show featuring plus-size performers is challenging stereotypical views about what a dancer's body should look like.

Talented Bride Shakes Body as She Performs for Groom at their Wedding

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a gorgeous bride and her two female dancers stormed her wedding reception to perform and show off her synchronised dance moves for the groom and their guests.

The talented bride and her dancers choreographed a song that features celebrated Nigerian singers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh