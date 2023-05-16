A young man said to be a student of the University of Ghana thrilled his audience at a Chinese Speech and Talent Show

He showed off his dance moves on stage before pausing to sing, erupting cheers and shouts of approval from the audience

The video of the talented student performing his dance routine and song in Chinese has received mixed reactions from his online audience

With music in the background, a young man said to be a student of the University of Ghana thrilled his audience at a Chinese speech and talent show.

The young man got his audience to brace themselves to see some impressive routines before he paused to sing.

UG student erupts cheers

He displayed the moves on stage before his singing performance, which erupted cheers from the audience in the clip on Zuuumanofficial.

UG Chinese student thrills his audience with dance and music performance in video. Photo credit: zuuumanofficial.

Source: TikTok

The young man with dark hair and dressed in a colourful Chinese costume delighted the people at the speech and talent show who watched him excitedly.

The video of the talented student performing his dance routine and song in Chinese has received much attention on TikTok.

His routine has gathered more than 159,000 views and hundreds of comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from netizens.

Winifred❤️ posted:

Someone’s serious boyfriend.

Agyeiwaaa.naya❤️ reacted:

Hey, that guy is my friend. He speaks Chinese so well and he's real gee. He's called Felix.

SadySad0 posted:

That one maid ends up with the crown prince.

Andrew commented:

The funny thing is, these guys will make it to some international organisation while engineering and business students struggle for jobs.

Philip Gyimah posted:

My son is in university.

Kwesi Amanor said:

Ah, I dey see this guy for the Legon gym all oh.

Ray HimSelf said:

❤️Love this.

Nasir1dontpanic commented:

You will see how history students and those studying languages will get international scholarships leaving behind engineering students.

Misin_a posted:

He took the first position in the talent show.

ManuelNotEmmanuel asked:

Is this not Felix from GSTS.

Roi king said:

So beautiful.

Oppong Kyekyeku Derrick commented:

Ah na )baa anaa b33ma? cos Eiii..

Shatty135 commented:

My son ❤️.

Abigail Serwaa said:

Wei..Me d) ba, I sent you to school to learn oo.

Agyeiwaaa.naya❤️ commented:

It's about time people congratulated others for going a step further. He has done so well. Keep it up, Felix .

Xerah said:

As3m Ben kraa ni. My course mates can be extra kraa dude.

Ket 1096 NY commented:

His girlfriend cuddles him to sleep.

User3092227689048 said:

Why am I laughing so hard?

Big paps posted:

Eiii, someone's serious girlfriend oooor boyfriend.

Kikiakosua0 said:

This is too funny to me.

Source: YEN.com.gh