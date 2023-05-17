A Ghanaian gospel singer based in the US Rita Adomolga has released a new song titled Wasesa Me

The new song has the vocal powerhouse talking about the destiny-changing effects of the Almighty God

The music video of Adomolga's latest song has already been released and it is making waves online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

US-based Ghanaian singer Rita Adomolga has finally released her most anticipated single titled Wasesa Me.

A soul-lifting tune, the song motivates believers to keep their faith alive in the destiny-changing God.

Drawing from her own experiences, Rita Adomolga sought to reiterate the fact that God would change the destiny of whoever gets to hear the song.

Rita Adomolga has released her latest track Photo source: @ritaadomolga

Source: Instagram

Rita Adomolga shows her vocal prowess on Wasesa Me

Considered a vocal powerhouse, Rita brought out all her singing talents and vocal abilities to bear on Wasesa Me.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She used the song to showcase her unique vocal range and musical prowess.

Rita Adomolga's Wasesa Me music video features Don Little

The amazing single is accompanied by a captivating music video shot by one of Ghana’s finest video directors, Skyweb.

Already, the music video has been uploaded on YouTube and it features diminutive actor Don Little.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Rita Adomolga's music video

The music video of Rita Adomolga's Wasesa Me has been well received by Ghanaians. Some took to the comment section to praise her.

PENDREAM TV said:

Beautiful song and video by all standard. Keep it up.

Say Ghana TV said:

Nice song. Good pictures from the video.

Elizabeth Maame Ama said:

You looking stunning and great. Nice song mummy ❤❤❤

The release of this hit single produced by Nacee follows up on Rita Adomolga's impressive music career, with over a decade on stage and now breaking into the gospel music scene.

The song can be streamed and downloaded on all music streaming platforms.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng