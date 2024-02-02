Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown flaunted the brand-new car she received after securing an ambassadorial deal with Deedew Spices Ghana

Dressed in the company's t-shirt and cap, The Empress was all smiles as she drove the car away

Congratulatory messages poured in for her as many hailed her as the queen of ambassadorial deals

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown has bagged yet again another ambassadorial deal with a food company.

Nana Ama McBrown bags new ambassadorial deal

On February 1, 2024, Deedeaw Spices Ghana unveiled Nana Ama McBrown as its brand-new ambassador.

As part of the unveiling ceremony, The Empress was given a branded Toyota Vitz. In the video, she drove the beautiful car away as she beamed with smiles.

Mrs McBrown Mensah was dressed in the colours of the company. She wore the Deedew branded t-shirt and cap, and a pair of trousers to match.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown driving her new car after bagging an ambassadorial deal with Deedew Spices Ghana.

Ghanaians congratulated Nana Ama McBrown

The comment section was filled with congratulatory messages as many applauded The Empress for bagging another deal. Others also hailed her for being the only Ghanaian celebrity with the most deals in the country.

Below are some of the sweet messages:

nanaop_gh said:

Isn't she adorable congratulations Ma'am

salaamina232 said:

Keep on winning my Queen

ewura_91 said:

Briiiiiimmmmm❤️❤️

gyimah3842 said:

One thing I like about her is her good heart

mrfox5596 said:

More wins

effe_lois_services said:

Congratulations ❤️

jemisdesigns said:

Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️

ayishazakariyah6 said:

Congratulations @iamamamcbrown I will start using deedew now bcox of you

patricia.owusu.9469 said:

Always a queen❤️

