Content creator Code Micky's funny commentrary on musician Black Sherif's outfit has gone viral on socialmedia

In the video, Blacko was dressed in all-black as he wore an oversized pair of leather trousers and covered up with an overcoat

The video got many people laughing as they also shared their views on Blsck Sherif's outfit

Famous YouTuber who is known for his funny commentary to videos, Code Micky, reacted to a video of Black Sherif showing off his outfit.

Back Sherif rocking an overcoat and oversized leather trousers. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and @code.micky

Source: Instagram

Code Micky reacted to Black Sherif's outfit in a video

During Black Sherif's time in the UK over the weekend of February 17 to 18, 2024, a video of him trying out clothes at a store surfaced online.

In the video, the Zero crooner was dressed in all-black. He was wearing a hooded overcoat which he paired with oversized leather trousers.

Reacting to Blacko's look, Code Micky questioned why the rapper would want to dress like that, adding that after careful analysis, Blacko is one person who wants to wear every outfit in the world.

The YouTuber talked about the overcoat and asked why it had wrapped Blacko's head from head to toe and stated that he was turinging into a strange god.

Video of Code Micky's hilarious commentary on Black Sherif's outfit.

Reactions as Code Micky comments on Black Sherif's outfit

Code Micky's commentary got many people laughing hard. Others also used the opportunity to comment on Black Sherif's outfit.

ano_kye_waah said:

I was looking forward to it

triple_m_69 said:

BLACKO is now a spirit not human being

officialbabyboi_walker1 said:

Unknown fashion nkoaa❤️

real_jayso said:

Hom hom k3sie3 s3 s3n?

amg.burnaboi said:

For him every shad go be I. Wotowoto dressing

kwakuasante__gh said:

Eiiiiiiii blacko why not this time oooooooo

“He shines bright”: Black Sherif dominates runway at 2024 London Fashion Week

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Black Sherif ruled the runway of the 2024 London Fashion Week on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

He modelled an outfit by UK-based fashion designer Labrum London for the fashion event, which kicked off on the day before.

Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah was among the individuals who reacted to the musician's presence at the UK event.

Source: YEN.com.gh