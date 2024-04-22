Ghanaian musician Emelia Brobbey left many Ghanaians in awe when she decided to use a disposable spoon to eat fufu rather than use her hands

She talked about the meal being delicious while enjoying her meal in the video

Many people criticised her for using a spoon, while others made excuses for her saying she had recently done her nails

Ghanaian musician and actress Emelia Brobbey caused a stir on social media when a video of her eating fufu with a spoon surfaced online.

Speaking in the video, Emelia Brobbey said that she was having lunch at Anloga Junction Restuarant, which is located at Adiebeba close to Ahodwo Melcom in Kumasi.

She was seated by a table with her bowl of fufu and soup before her, and she used a yellow disposable spoon to enjoy the famous Ghanaian delicacy.

The star actress took a spoonful of fufu, dipped it into the soup, munched on it and said the meal was delicious. She said that the meal was delicious and beamed with smiles.

Below is a video of Emelia Brobbey eating fufu and soup with a spoon.

Reactions to the video of Emelia Brobbey eating fufu and soup with a spoon

Below are the reactions to the video of Emelia Brobbey using a disposable spoon to eat her bowl of fufu and soup:

official_elisheba said:

Oh I’m sure it’s her nails, I do same.

airquah__adepa said:

Maybe it has got to do with her nails ‍♀️

edwardyamoah2022 said:

Fufu with vegetables. This is new.

abynafreda said:

Akyem nii baa paa wode atire di fufuo boi3

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

This UK we all go and come and I still eat Gobe and Kenkey with my hand ✋️ ke. EMELIA ❤️❤️❤️

volta_empress_1 said:

Is she in UK now? anaa bcos of bcos….

