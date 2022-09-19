The Ghanaian music industry has seen some drastic changes as more talented female artistes are topping charts across the country

These talented musicians are also taking over event shows with their energetic performances and stunning vocals

It takes confidence, style, and a catchy hook to be a hitmaker and these stylish females are showstoppers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Building a solid celebrity brand takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice. It entails a lot of consistency and focuses on creating a unique style.

Most celebrities, including female musicians, work with stylists for various events, music videos, and award shows because it takes confidence and style to perform in front of hundreds and thousands of fans.

Becca, Hajia4real, and Becca look stunning in their photos as culled from their Instagram pages

Source: Instagram

Among the many Ghanaian female celebrities, these 5 hitmakers stand out with their ever-enduring fashion sense.

1. Becca

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

For a decade, it takes a genius to remain relevant in the music industry. 2018 Glitz Style Artist of the year award winner Becca, real name Rebecca Acheampong's fashion sense has evolved over the years. Nevertheless, the African Woman hitmaker continues to wow her fans with breathtaking styles each time she steps out.

2. Wendy Shay

In June 2018, Rufftown records signee Wendy Shay released the Uber Driver single, which clocked 1 million views. As a new artiste, Wendy Shay worked with a celebrity stylist and a fashion pilot to carefully select the costume for the shoot, which became the talk of the town.

Wendy Shay has released hits after hits, performed on major stages, and never suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

3. Hajia 4Real

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Hajia 4real is a force to reckon with. The talented musician has proved all her doubters wrong with her hit songs featuring award-winning musicians like Stonebwoy and exquisite fashion sense. She is a show-stopper at any event.

4. Sister Afia

Ghanaian musician, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia is a queen of Ghanaian music and style. From her red carpet looks to stage outfits, the Jeje hitmaker serves us fabulous fashionable clothes that we can't find on any other celebrity's Instagram page.

5. S3fa

E choke hitmaker S3fa is a vocal phenomenon with a signature style including street and daring ensemble. Fashion lovers are excited whenever she goes on a musical tour because the award-winning star shares extraordinary photos for her followers to drool over.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on rich celebrity brides whose wedding dresses have set the trend for 2022 brides.

Celebrity brides, namely Tracey Boakye, Sika Osei, Anita Sefa Boakye made headlines on social media for their star-studded multi-day wedding festivities as they changed into expensive kente dresses designed by famed Ghanaian designers.

These kente styles have become a trend for their fans and new brides to follow for their special ceremonies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh