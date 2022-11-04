Luxury fashion house Balenciaga is releasing a line of leather bags that look like packets of potato chips

According to reports, each bag costs a whopping GH¢26,000 and comes in a strange variety of 'flavours'

Several fashion fans have reacted to this with mixed feelings, with some questioning the rationale behind the design

Balenciaga has once again left fashion fans buzzing with mixed reactions over one of their products.

It is no news that the fashion house is big on social experiments, and this time is no different following the release of a line of leather bags designed to look like packets of potato chips.

Photos of the designer bags. Credit: @demnagram, @lays

Source: UGC

According to the fashion Instagram account Diet Prada, they could cost about GH¢26,000 ($1,800) each.

Check out the post below:

The bags were made in partnership with Lays, a popular American potato chips company.

On their Instagram page, photos of models walking the runway, clutching different 'flavours' of the chip bags have been shared.

Check them out below:

Internet users react to Balenciaga's leather chip bag design

Deb Ruckle

"When you know you have more money than brains or taste!! Now others can spot you!!"

Toni Stephenson:

"Why? If they want a bag that looks like a bag of chips just eat the chips and use the empty bag….. costs a lot less and who’d know the difference "

Rachel Louise Nelson:

"Is the fashion.world running out of ideas? "

Moin Abbasi:

"Balenciaga from their iconic styles of the 1960's to this just shows how they have plummeted downhill and opted to cater from the tasteful and elegant to the tasteless and ridiculous."

Rochell Corsaro Magliocco:

"This is a social experiment. Basically proving that people will buy anything with a designer name attached to it."

Rency Louise:

"When you’re going for the “homeless look” "

Breda Mary Davies:

"Has the world gone mad, I wouldn’t have one for free."

Bea McComber Stamper:

"I have three of these “bags” on top of my fridge right now! They still have chips in them, but I’m working on that particular problem."

Olivia Spencer:

"No thanks....I'd prefer to continue clutching my $1700 and use a bag that is pretty AND affordable."

Source: Legit.ng