An energetic Ghanaian bride entertained her wedding guests with impeccable dance moves as Kwabena Kwabena took the mic

The melanin plus-size bride couldn't hide her joy and excitement to have the multiple award-winning musician perform at her wedding

The groom is a father of three and president of a logistics company currently operating in Ghana and beyond

A Ghanaian bride received the best surprise of her life when her favorite Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena performed at her wedding.

The stunning woman looked simple yet classy in a corseted kente gown by award-winning fashion designer Sima Brew.

She wore an off-shoulder stretchy gown that made it possible for her to show off her dance moves in the series of videos posted by various wedding vendors.

The bride styled her looks with a beautiful earring to match her naturally styled hairstyle. This is one of the unique bridal hairstyles we have seen so far this year.

Ghanaian bride looks stunning in her kente gown. Source@the.eventive.xperience

Source: Instagram

She wore mild makeup looks to blend with her melanin skin tone and also complete her looks.

Award-winning musician, Kwabena Kwabena was seen in the video looking dapper in a white stunning outfit styled with gold jewelry and quality native scandals.

Kwabena Kwabena rocked black sunglasses while performing some of his hit songs as the crowd jammed to it. The happy bride was seen dancing and twerking as she sang the lyrics of the songs.

In this beautiful video, the bride was seen dancing happily while her excited bridesmaids cheered her. She changed her high heels to wear stunning flat scandals as seen in the video.

In this memorable video, the energetic bride was seen dancing closely to Kwabena Kwabena as he sang one of the charting top songs which featured Samini. The bride couldn't control herself as she danced happily in the video.

