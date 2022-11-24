Ghanaian plus-size couple Wilfred and Beryl are trending on social media with their beautiful wedding photos

The plus-size bride couldn't stop smiling throughout the two-day well-organized ceremony over the weekend

The handsome plus-size groom gave us impeccable fashion goals with his wedding wardrobe choices

Ghanaian plus-size couple, Wilfred & Beryl are trending on social media after photos of their beautiful traditional and white wedding was shared by various vendors.

Ghanaian plus-size couple Wilfred and Beryl look lovely in this collage. Source: @agendakobby

Source: Instagram

1. Beryl looks gorgeous in a beaded kente gown

The lovely bride wore a stunning beaded kente gown by young male designer Xorlali Plange who recently gained admission into New York Fashion school.

The corseted gown was beaded with pearls of different sizes to match the pattern of the kente fabric.

She wore silver earrings to pair with her expensive engagement ring. Beryl looked pretty in her minimalist makeup and frontal hairstyle.

2. The plus-size groom arrives in style

The joyous groom wore a sleeveless kaftan paired with a white long-sleeve shirt. The ensemble was designed with a yard of the bride's kente fabric to create a uniform look.

The groomsmen wore matching white kaftans styled with black native scandals while dancing to the song at the background.

3. Plus-size bride poses with bridesmaids

The stunning bride smiled infectiously at the camera while her bridesmaid in breathtaking looks stood behind her for the photoshoot.

All the women wore exquisite trendy designs to support their beloved friend on her big day.

4. Prayer time with the bride's mom

The bride's mother and another female from her family were pictured praying with the bride ahead of the nuptials. The prayerful women looked ethereal in their off-shoulder dresses and matching fascinators for the glorious ceremony.

5. Plus-size couple's first photo after vows

The happy couple looked perfect together with all smiles as they posed for their picture. The bride maintained her hairstyle and add a little twist to her makeup.

She wore a simple floor-sweeping white gown flaunting her curves. The groom wore a white and black suit that fit him perfectly.

