A trending video of a lady showing off her hairstyle has sparked hilarious comments on social media

In the video, she is seen sporting a ponytail hairstyle with bold laid edges that stood out from the norm

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

When it comes to creative freedom in fashion, there are endless ways people express themselves through their style.

A lady recently became an internet sensation after a video of her hairstyle went viral on social media.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: UGC

In the now-trending clip, the lady is seen at what appears to be a marketplace, happily showing off her hairstyle.

The ponytail look featured bold, laid edges that involved a lot of hair gel.

One of the features that got people talking was the fact that the ponytail almost started from the centre of her hair.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to lady's unique ponytail

pam_ayy:

"This Christmas hair"

carphy_flinks:

"She fit be the hottest girl for her street like that."

ogd_nsg:

"As long as she’s happy sha "

official__gifted:

"God I see what u are doing for others "

ukpai_onyinyechi:

"E no go better for this hair stylist"

ola___ife:

"Doings no pass like this "

9jagistblog1:

"This one na ugwu leave design. "

itsbhukkie:

"Ahn ahn…Opoor Love that she’s happy."

Source: Legit.ng