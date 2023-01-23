A pastor preaching during a service was surprised when a lady walked into the church and started dancing in front of him

Seconds into the lady's performance, some church members who had arranged everything came with a birthday cake for the cleric

Many people found the show of love amazing as some wondered if it was the right place to plan such a surprise celebration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video shared by @kururiatv has shown how a pastor's surprise birthday celebration went as he was officiating a service.

Some members who were in on the plan stood at the entrance of the church as one of them carried the birthday cake.

The pastor kept smiling as the lady danced. Photo source: TikTok/@kururiatv

Source: UGC

Pastor's surprise birthday celebration

The TikTok video showed a lady strolling into the church as a song played. She danced in front of the pastor to celebrate him. The church screamed in excitement. The priest stood laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Seconds after, other members of the surprise birthday team came in and presented a cake to the clergyman.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered close to 4,000 comments with more than 80,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

VinKevin16 said:

"Good surprise but in the wrong venue."

chidon078 said:

"The love is very massive."

Damka@444 said:

"Waaaooh so beautiful n a good surprise."

user4255137746600 said:

"The first part was uncomfortable for him but this is beautiful."

Idda said:

"Wat a beautiful gesture......I'm so happy."

@girlboss said:

"This is beautiful let love lead."

@Abby-S.J said:

"I have smiled the time watching and watched it more than twice."

user7803678352886 said:

"The pastor is like u interrupted my preaching to give my flowers fr."

peace Mandengwa said:

"The best of the best videos l have seen."

joansasha901 said:

"In church ohhhhhhmmmm."

Woman pulls off amazing dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @deebaby304, who likes dancing shared a short funny clip of how she showed off cool moves at a party.

While dancing in a fine gown, a random man at the party joined without minding being filmed. His moves made the whole video hilarious.

Despite having a plus-size figure, the lady pulled off different dance moves. After dancing with the lady for some second man laughed as he left.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng