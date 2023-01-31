Ghanaian melanin bride Sharon has set new standards for 2023 February brides with her embroidery traditional outfit

The good-looking bride with smooth skin showed off some cleavage in a sleeveless corseted kente gown

The plus-size groom wore a kente wrap and native sandals while presenting his bride price and other items in the presence of both families

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride, Sharon has won over social media users with her unique kente gown designs.

Mostly, we have handsome Ghanaian grooms in embroidery three or two-piece kaftan designs for traditional weddings.

Ghanaian couple Kwame and Sharon look stunning together. source: @ghogphotos

Source: Instagram

However, the melanin bride merges different trendy designs to create a new trend for 2023 who are confident enough to show a little skin on their wedding day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The pretty bride with an infectious smile dazzled in a sleeveless corseted kente gown showing off some cleavage and smooth skin.

Sharon looked ravishing in the embroidery gown that ac all her curves on her special day. The bride wore a simple natural hairstyle and flawless makeup for the customary marriage.

The handsome groom used the same kente fabric for a wrap that he paired with native sandals while putting the ring on her finger.

The stunning bridesmaids dressed down stylishly in floor-length lace dresses styled with elegant hairstyles and subtle makeup looks.

See the photo below:

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride, Sharon's splendid wedding photos

oseik14

Beautiful

boateng_edna

Congratulations Kwame, God bless your union

asa_ber

The framing is impeccable

aka_mayjor

Stunning!!!

aka_mayjor

All the beauty!

partner_cams_accessories

Creativity

peejaam

Lovely. First frame is magical!

kingkwekuananse_photography

Love how u always look for the light

ronaldofori

Beautiful ❤️

jema_photography

Gorgeous!

Ghanaian bride looks lovely in a sleeveless wedding gown

The melanin bride Sharon walked down the aisle in glittering lace white gown with a detachable skirt.

She stood out among all January brides with her natural hairstyle similar to what Princess Emily, the pretty niece of Otumfuo wore for her traditional marriage in Manhyia palace.

Ghanaian Bride Slays In Criss-Cross Halter Neck Corseted Kente Gown Laced Front And Back

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Dora, who astounded us with her traditional wedding attire.

The stunning bride donned an avant-garde corseted kente dress designed by a top fashion designer, House of Paon.

The top fashion designer, House of Paon creatively created a two-piece corseted top with lacing at the front and back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh