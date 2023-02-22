A viral video of American rapper Drake's new Owl hairstyle design made the rounds on social media.

Global netizens were super unimpressed with the rapper's new hairstyle and claimed it was corny.

An owl has a special meaning to Drake, as it is the logo of his fashion brand, October's Very Own (OVO)

Drake recently showed off his new braided hair, and the hairstyle got people talking.

@DailyLoud shared a clip of the Canadian-born rapper flaunting his owl hair design. While the rapper looked quite pleased as he turned left to right to show off the hair, netizens in the comments were unimpressed.

Drake's owl hairstyle trolled

Despite an owl being the logo of the In My Feelings hitmaker's fashion label, October's Very Own (OVO), as reported by Yahoo.com, netizens made fun of Drake's hair.

@Corterrius_J said:

"Why though? Cause who is will see it and go, oh an owl. Nobody can see the top of his head."

@OladapoJ shared:

"Is he trying to scare people at night?"

@22SDPrice posted:

"It's cringe worthy, lol."

@mtVErnon_88 replied:

"That’s ugly and outta pocket."

@Chatnovski commented:

"Someone’s parent behaving like this smh."

@Pig55196652 wrote:

"Bro asked for an owl and got an angry bird."

@ZAYGREEDO reacted:

"His music has been a staple in the past 15+ years. He made hits, but this has to be the corniest thing he’s ever done."

@pre__cious__ added:

"If it were the female pop stars, you'd start hearing conspiracy theories and pastor sermons."

@@lyricalmar

Imagine getting some head from someone with these joints ‍

