A beautiful young lady who wanted to bleach her skin has shown off how she looks at present since she changed her mind

According to her, she did not like her dark skin when she was a kid and nursed the idea of bleaching it when she got older

However, the lady's transformation years later has got social media users adoring and gushing over her beautiful skin

Black is beautiful, and a lady has reiterated this famous statement with pictures showcasing her flawless black skin and beauty.

Before sharing the recent pictures, she did a back story to her current look by showing an old photo from when she was a kid.

She almost bleached her skin. Photo Credit: @sarahpatrick78

As a kid, the lady, identified as Sarah Patrick, was uncomfortable with her dark skin and considered bleaching it when she grew older.

For reasons she did not make public, Sarah did not follow through with her bleaching plan and embraced her dark skin.

She shared three recent pictures of herself on TikTok, and netizens couldn't get enough of her beauty.

Social media reactions

@motivation said:

"Mane don’t worry bout wat ppl say bout ur skin it’s good no matter wat frfr."

@osondugraceamarac said:

''You are so beautiful... love your skin, keep making the black skin proud."

@assyriahblake743 said:

"Love this. that's how it's supposed to be, stay to your true color."

@Damola said:

"So glad you didn't ruin this beautiful God given skin! gorgeous!"

@ShondiaNicole said:

"I’m glad you seen yourself sis! Them features and that skin tone, girl you BEEN GORGEOUS!"

@RobinRobinson07 said:

"You Ave got to be the model for the Tiffany Tenderlove doll made by Ideal toys."

@eve said:

"Herrrrrrrrrrr please don't bleach, i jealous your skin color, sooo attractive."

