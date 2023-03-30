A woman's photos of her claw-like toenails have gone viral on social media, sparking concern and curiosity

The photos were taken before the woman's pedicure and garnered many online reactions on Twitter

Netizens had different things to say as they criticised the owner of the nails, wondering why her nails were neglected like that

A photo showing the condition of a woman's nails before undergoing a pedicure treatment has left tongues wagging online.

The photos show the woman's toenails grown out and curled up, resembling claws.

Many people expressed shock and concern about the condition of her nails, wondering how she could have let them get so neglected.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to ladies before and after pedicure transformation

evaajari:

"You be dey fly for Night?"

mizgemma:

"Fear no go allow me touch you ooo. Wetin be this?"

alexaideyan:

"Na vulture nails be this o."

ellahbloom_:

"Your feet can only be like this if you were locked up in an evil forest ‍♀️"

_fatboyhillz_:

"You don turn wolf finish thank god dem quick catch you."

vhi_jhay:

"Trans-species (from hulk to human)"

mhz_sekeenah:

"Abeg the person enter forest "

