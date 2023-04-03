The grand finale of the Big Brother Titans show took place on Sunday, April 2, with Khosi emerging as the winner

Ex-housemates of the Ziyakhala Wahala edition turned up for the grand finale in stylish looks

Yen.com takes a look at how six stars of the show including the winner, Khosi, slayed at the event

The first season of the Big Brother Titans show officially ended on Sunday, April 2, and saw South African journalist, Khosi Twala, snagging the winning prize.

Among the highlights was how some ex-housemates showed up for the event.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala looking elegant in these hairstyles. Source: @bigbro_africa @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

In this article, YEN.com.gh looks at six ex-housemates of the Big Brother Titans and their choice of outfits for the grand finale.

Check them out below:

1. Khosi Twala in an olive dress

The show's biggest star, Khosi, sported a gorgeous olive dress for the finale, which saw her emerge as the winner.

The look was designed by South African fashion brand @n.i.m couture and featured a plunging neckline with gold embellishments around the bust and feather detailing.

2. Olivia in a black dress

So far, the beautiful ex-housemate has proven to be one rising star who knows her onions in fashion.

The reality TV star sported a bedazzled black mini-dress with fringe detailing around the sleeves.

Medlin Couture designed the look.

3. Juicy Jay in an olive two-piece outfit

It is safe to say that both Juicy Jay and Khosi had more in common at the finale than at the BBTitans show.

Like Khosi, he sported an olive ensemble featuring a short-sleeved button shirt with well-tailored pants by London Tailor.

Also, he ended the night as a winner when Yvonne confirmed on stage that she was open to pursuing their relationship outside the house.

4. Nelisa in a black dress

The ex-housemate turned up on the red carpet dressed in a strapless back dress with feather detailing around the bust and a see-through patch around the side.

Nelisa sported pink hair and an exciting choice of makeup look. In the photo, her face appeared a deep shade of orange, different from the rest of her body.

Whether the result of poor lighting, camera angle or a wrong shade of foundation, the look was anything but flattering on her.

5. Thabang in a traditional outfit

The South African eye candy opted for a traditional look for the finale.

He donned a black two-piece outfit featuring a tribal print around the upper part of the shirt.

He added a pop of colour with a red hat which is popular among the Igbo of Nigeria.

6. Miracle in spicy net look

The ex-housemate, who got loads of highlights during his time on the show, came through looking like a superstar in white.

The swaggy look featured a see-through net shirt over a pair of white pants, which he accessorised with a white pearl necklace and Spidey sunglasses.

