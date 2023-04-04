A video of a couple who got married at the age of 21 years has got many people praising their commitment to their love

The bride encouraged people who want to get married at a young age to do so if they are sure that is what they want

Many TikTok users were amazed by their bravery as they tried to compare what they were doing at 21

A 21-year-old lady (@meethencubes) has shared a beautiful video of how she married her heartthrob young so they can grow old together.

In the clip, both the groom and bride were all smiles as they posed for photos. The lady said even though many people thought they were too young to get married, they made it happen with God.

The young couple poised to prove people wrong about early marriage. Photo source: @meethencubes

Lady celebrates her new husband

She said that though getting married at such an age will attract many comments, putting God first solves everything.

A part of the video's caption read:

"So, we're just encouraging some people at our age thinking of getting married to DO IT if they think they're ready."

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@7 said:

"Come and see my age mates... i’m still here buying colouring books."

@Cee said:

"At age 21, I still ask permission before going out to chill with friends. God pls locate we the single souls."

@solanica78 said:

"Congratulations!! My husband and I were married at 21 and 22. This year, we will be celebrating 25 yrs of marriage."

@Nathy Nyembwe said:

"Im glad you getting married young. The more you get old and experience different relationships, it really changes how you feel about being with someone."

@the.asheley said:

"No ,why did I think that’s her little brother?"

@Sonnie Nyar Agoro said:

"And I'm 23 yrs old without a boyfriend."

@Nonhlanhla Maseko said:

"Congratulations, got married at 22, now 21 years strong. God’s grace upon your union."

@Sher said:

"I got married at age 21 too… best decision ever… I don’t regret it."

@Bharbz876 said:

"Did this at 22 and we feel the same way about each other 4 years later. @busshead_876."

@positivevibes said:

"I am 28 and still dragging leftover food with my younger ones at my parent's home. May the Lord protect you from sons & daughters of Adam and Eve."

@Speed_upBro said:

"Just type money makes all things possible.. we all know money talks, the long motivational words won’t move me in any way."

