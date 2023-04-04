A lady went to a barber and regretted it when she got an exciting haircut after showing her barber the style she wanted

The video of the woman got thousands of views as people gave their thoughts about her new hairstyle

Online users commented to make fun of the lady's short haircut and even compared it to gospel legend Rebecca Malope's edgy hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A TikTokker shared the results of going to a barber. The lady had her hair cut short, but it looked nothing like the inspiration pictures.

People were in stitches after this woman showed the barber what she wanted but got the opposite. Image: TikTok/@o.thandiweyyyo_s

Source: UGC

The video was a viral hit as it got over 300 000 views. Online users left hundreds of comments on the video and weighed in with thoughts about the haircut.

SA woman disappointed by haircut

A woman on TikTok, @o.thandiweyyyo__, showed people she wanted a low-cut fade. The creator posted the picture with the desired hairstyle. Then the lady revealed what she got to by showing her short haircut with trimmed sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Watch the reveal:

Online users make fun of woman's hairstyles

People love to see haircut disasters, and this lady's TikTok was a viral hit. People compared the lady to gospel sensation Rebecca Malope who also rocks a short hairstyle with tapered sides.

@whotfiskairo commented:

"Yoh Rebecca Malope."

@ntate_zweli commented:

"Ekare she'll sing my mother was a kitchen girl my father was a garden boy"

@_mbalee2 commented:

"Aw Lundi Tyamara, you did not die you multiplied."

@thandolwethu_244 commented:

"Rebecca is that you?"

@khosi_h commented:

"Trust the process."

@e.thereal___ commented:

"Yoh I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights."

Ahoufe Patri: I Keep A Short Hairstyle Because I Love Sleeping And Don't Have Time To Fix My Hair

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, often known as Ahoufe Patri, who claims she wears short hair because she is lazy.

The 31-year-old is one of the most well-known Ghanaian stars with sleek characteristic hairstyles for decades.

One of Ghana's most brilliant content producers and performers in various skits is Priscilla Opoku Agyeman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za