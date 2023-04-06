A gorgeous woman shared how she lost her best friend and man at the same time because they started dating

As the saying goes, 'your enemies are often the people closest to you'. A beautiful woman found this out the hard way when her best friend of six years stole the man she had dedicated four long years of her life to.

Unfortunately, trust is becoming one of the hardest things to give. People are losing the love of their lives to the people they trusted the most, which is not okay.

Heartbroken lady shares her story of betrayal on Twitter

Twitter user @Zolekazoh1 shared her heartbreak on social media. The beauty explained that she lost the man she thought she would marry to the woman she considered her best friend for more years than her relationship had lasted.

“I lost a boyfriend of 4 years to a bestie of 6 years ziyakhala but honestly, losing a partner and a best friend at the same time felt like hell mara we heal ei.”

Netizens feel for the woman, hoping she learnt her lesson

While some know how she may be feeling, they reminded the lady that she is blessed to have discovered their true colours. It will take time to heal, but she is better off.

@Maddy_sebs said:

“Your man should never know your friends.”

@Gcinz13 said:

“As much as that stung, it's good they revealed themselves to you. You don’t need snakes and sellouts in your life.”

@ChakazaMbali said:

“Sisi ngiyakuncenga ngemoya wokukhohlwa. Forgive them mara access denied. Don’t you ever mix yourself with these people forgiving someone doesn’t mean letting them back into your space. Please abeg!! And I hope you healed ❤️ Been there too.”

@MathenjwaZama said:

“Yoooo Sisi that is so sad, I am sorry. The people that are close to us hurt us more.”

@Nkoskhona1010 said:

“That must be hard sisi please stay strong. It will take some time but time heals.”

