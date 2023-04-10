Ghanaian private banker and chief executive officer of Cocktails Essentials organized a mega birthday party for her daughter over the weekend

The 16-year-old birthday celebrant and fashionista looked stunning in a pink-themed outfit for the lavish party

Miss Teen Tourism World Calista Amoateng was among the young celebrities who graced the beautiful event

A young fashionista Brielle celebrated her birthday over the weekend with many celebrities in attendance. The wealthy parents participated in all the fun games at the lavish event, which has gone viral on social media.

Ghanaian banker Brenda Mabel Krofah and her daughter Brielle look elegant in this collage. Sources: @blessed_missb @daveblog

Source: Instagram

Meet the beautiful and talented Private Banking Manager

Brenda Mabel Krofah, who deals with affluent clients at the bank, looked classy in a peplum jacket and matching trousers.

Meet the wealthy couple and their son

Mr Wilson, the managing director of Ready Africa Ghana Limited and his wife looked adorable together as they posed with their son during his 10th birthday party.

Mother and daughter look gorgeous in this video

The private banker and chief executive officer of Cocktail Essentials looked pretty in a yellow sleeveless dress while her daughter rocked a colourful floral robe for the makeup and hairstyling.

The birthday celebrant Brielle shows off her dance moves in the viral video

The young style influencer wore a pink sleeveless corseted dress and matching fascinator for the star-studded birthday party. She styled her look with stunning strappy heels while showing off her dance moves.

Miss Teen Tourism World 2022 Calista Amoateng slays in a pleated dress

Ghanaian beautiful queen and the daughter of media personality Stacey Amoateng looked classy in a short pleated dress and coloured straight hairstyle.

Calista Amoateng looked fabulous in flawless makeup as she smiled at the cameras.

