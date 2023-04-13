Debbie Tan, aka Debstermee, wanted to spoil her husband, and she did not take any chances with the highly anticipated 'sugar mummy' moment

Debbie took her husband to the store, where they were served chocolates as he waited to try the KSh 7 million luxury watch

When Debbie's husband eventually tried on the Audemars Piguet watch, it was a perfect fit, and they were given champagne as a gift

A woman eager to have a 'sugar mummy' moment with her husband went out of her way and got him a KSh 7 million watch.

Debbie Tan Debstermee's husband trying on the watch (l), the Audemars Piguet watches (r). Photos: Screengrab from @debstermee's footage.

Debbie, hubby treated like royalty.

Debbie Tan, aka Debstermee, bought her husband an Audemars Piguet watch and shared it in a TikTok clip on Monday, April 10.

Asia One reports that the Audemars Piguet is in the holy trinity of luxury watches, with brands like Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin.

While waiting to be served at the shop, the video showed Debbie and her husband being given juice and exotic chocolates.

They were taken to another section and had more chocolates before the staff attended to them.

Debbie gets a bottle of champagne.

Debbie's husband finally tried on the watch, which fit him perfectly; they were gifted a bottle of champagne.

Audemars Piguet watch is known for its octagonal bezel, steel case and integrated bracelet, and Debbie said she had to wait nine months to get it.

Other types of Audemars Piguet watches boast six-figure price tags.

Debbie's husband also spoils her; his recent Christmas gift was two Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Reactions from netizens:

@axeyyy said:

"I’m up for adoption."

@Xi Jin Ping commented:

"By any chance do u need a new grown-up son."

Ryan Ong said:

"Congrats! Must be a great feeling."

user9262154811786 commented:

"Waaa lucky husband!"

Aloysius said:

"I don’t mind to be adopted mummy."

darkness4311666 said:

"I want to be ur mommy."

