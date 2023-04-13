Fashion icon Mary Quant's marketing made miniskirts mainstream, and she has been lauded for popularising the skimpy wear

The world of fashion has lost one of its most iconic figures.

Mary Quant, a British fashion icon credited with inventing and popularising the miniskirt, has died aged 93. Photo: AP, Getty Images.

Women's liberation

Mary Quant, the British designer credited with popularizing the miniskirt, passed away at 93. Her family confirmed her demise.

Her innovative designs were an integral part of the Swinging Sixties era in London and helped shape the fashion industry for years.

According to the New York Post, Quant's introduction of the miniskirt in 1965 was groundbreaking in fashion history.

It was a daring departure from the traditional knee-length skirts that were popular then, and it quickly became a symbol of women's liberation and empowerment. The short hemline was a statement.

Sonnet Stanfill, a fashion curator at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, said:

“She identified the youthful market. And she had an unerring sense of what her customers wanted to wear. After the war, there was this need for an alternative for younger women, and she absolutely provided that.”

Quant's designs were not just limited to the miniskirt, however. She also introduced hot pants, bold patterns, and bright colours, all part of the fashion revolution of the 1960s.

Quant opened Bazaar in Chelsea in 1955 with her affluent spouse and business partner, Alexander Plunket Greene, and accountant Archie McNair.

Initially, she attracted a younger audience with innovative window displays.

Afterwards, she expanded her ventures and ventured into creating a successful makeup collection, and she also delved into designing kitchenware and household accessories.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was awarded Quant an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1966, recognizing her impact on fashion.

According to Le Monde, Quant was passionate about creating playful and enjoyable clothing, as revealed in her autobiography, 'Quant by Quant.'

