A nail tech has created a set of manicured nails using broomsticks, sparking a debate on social media

Some have praised the creativity and resourcefulness of the technique, while others have raised concerns over hygiene and safety

Regarding creativity in fashion, it appears not every creative hack makes the approval cut.

One nail technician recently got social media buzzing with mixed reactions over one of her latest nail videos.

Photos of the broomstick manicure. Credit: @nails_by_mgg

Identified as @nails_by_mgg on TikTok, she posted a video showing how she made a manicure set using locally-made broomsticks.

The video sees her cutting and directly glueing the thin sticks closely to the client's fingernails before adding acrylic.

The end result sees the clients with some fancy-looking nail set that didn't quite impress social media users.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on broomsticks nail

ariesbou:

"It’s giving nonsense."

pretty_petite_thing_:

"Very risky. May start to decay and introduce some infections like nail fungus."

__cumidee:

"There is a thin line between creativity and stupidity."

oluwaseunfunmii_:

" It’s creative but not hygienic. Broom is wood and will eventually get wet n harbor germs n bacteria. Alternatively cover the broom in acrylic powder both top n beneath."

theurbanvillagemart:

"Whatever it is they were drinking, it should be banned."

petite_arikeade:

"You people sha don’t know when to stop."

therealdealwithamaka:

"It looks cute and it’s creative. But nope I don’t want broom sticks on my nails . How do I eat my eba? Plus this is stick, gets wet starts to rot on me, introduces germs. Doctors are leaving Nigeria please I refuse to tempt God."

vannypretty_:

"How is this cute."

shi2_jmk:

"She ended up doing rubbish."

abenababbyie:

"Very creative but No thanks."

shop_essentials.ng:

"To be sincere it’s not giving."

just_ivy14:

"Just because you can doesn't mean you should."

esesarah123:

"This is not good, it can cause some kind of infection, even if she doesn’t eat with the nails, she still has to use the nails to touch other part of her body."

