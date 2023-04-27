Christina Ashten Gourkani, popularly known as Ashten G, died in the hospital on Thursday, April 20, while in recovery from the surgery.

The was-waisted 34-year-old model reportedly died in the hospital while recovering from the surgery.

Her heartbroken family has appealed to people for financial assistance towards Gourkani's funeral.

An OnlyFans star and Kim Kardashian lookalike reportedly died from cardiac arrest just hours after a plastic surgery procedure.

Kim Kardashian's lookalike Christina Ashten Gourkani dies at 34. Photo: Christina Ashten Gourkani.

Is Christina Ashten Gourkani dead?

According to Daily Mail, Christina Ashten Gourkani died in the hospital on Thursday, April 20, while recovering from the operation.

The Post reports the 34-year-old model, who was based in California, often posted her model pictures on her Instagram, and she had a considerable following.

Gourkani’s funeral is scheduled for next week, and her family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for it.

“It is with deep sorrow and an [immensely] heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten Gourkani,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page.

It continued to describe the awful moment someone realised the model was dying.

The family was reportedly called at 4.30 am, and someone was screaming:

"Ashten is dying, Ashten is dying."

They described her as a caring and loving free spirit who always brought a smile to anyone's face she crossed paths with.

