A woman has narrated how her childhood friend asked her to shave her beautiful hair while inviting her to her wedding

The bride-to-be is said to have gotten jealous of her friend's hair and feared she might look more attractive than her on her wedding

Despite constant nagging from the bride-to-be, the long-haired woman politely decline her request

A friend's request to cut her hair for an upcoming wedding has baffled and frustrated a woman.

The bride-to-be demanded that her friend shave her hair for fear she would upstage on her wedding day. Photo: Stock, Miss Nolver.

Source: UGC

Longer hair than brides

The woman, who used to have a short pixie cut, decided to grow out her hair last year and currently has hair just past her shoulders.

"The first thing she did when she spotted me was comment on my hair, saying she was shocked it looked as pretty as it did," she said.

However, her friend, identified as Ally, who is getting married soon, thinks her longer hair will steal the thunder from under her feet and has demanded that she cut her hair again.

She said:

"The next day, Ally called to say she wanted me to get a pixie cut again for her wedding day. I was a bit shocked, but politely declined."

The long-haired woman added:

"Ally got more forceful, demanding me to do it."

According to Mirror, the woman explained that while she loved having short hair, it required frequent maintenance to avoid an unflattering mullet-like style.

Additionally, she said she had recently had a baby and would rather spend her money on necessities like diapers and clothing.

