The 2023 Met Gala event took place on Monday night, May 1, and several stars, including Burna Boy and Tems, were in attendance

The two Nigerian singers who attended the event for the first time looked stylish in custom designer ensembles

While Burna Boy rocked a blue and black checkered outfit, Tems wore a black and white Robert Wun dress

Both Burna Boy and Tems debuted at the 2023 edition of the prestigious Met Gala event and did not disappoint!

Photos of Burna Boy and Tems at the 2023 Met Gala. Credit: Mike Coppola/Angela Weiss

The 2023 theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld, a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

The Met Gala is arguably the biggest posh fundraising event in the world. It is held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The average entrance ticket for regulars at the Gala is $30,000, while VIP and VVIP cost a lot more.

YEN.com.gh looks at how two big Nigerian stars turned up for the event.

Burna Boy attends the 2023 Met Gala

The self-acclaimed African Giant, known for his scintillating performances and daring yet unique sense of style, did not disappoint.

Burna Boy turned up in a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him.

Interestingly, the singer had a twin fashion moment when Irish actor Barry Keoghan turned up in a similar ensemble

Tems shines at the 2023 Met Gala

While fans are still yet to recover from the beautiful fashion moment Tems had at the 2023 Oscars, the singer returned to the red carpet with yet another head-turning look.

She was a beauty to behold in a black-and-white ensemble.

The dress, one of Robert Wun’s latest signature designs, featured a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finish at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

