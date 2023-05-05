A man on TikTok, who has very long and silky hair like a woman, has been seen combing it in a viral video

The video posted on May 4 has attracted a lot of admirers who are wondering how a man could have such a long hair

At the moment, the video of the man's dark and long hair has gathered over 1.2 million views and 90k likes on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A handsome young man who has so much hair on his head has gone viral on TikTok.

The man made a short video of his long hair and posted it on May 4 on his TikTok handle, @giofilipinohair.

The man's hair is so long and dark that some fans are calling him the Biblical Samson. Photo credit: TikTok/@giofilipinohair.

Source: UGC

In the video, his hair was packed and held at the back of his head with the help of what looked like a cap.

TikTok users admire man with long natural hair

But as the video began, he removed the cap and allowed the hair to flow down in all of its glory.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was when he took the hair in his hand that people realised its actual length. The hair is silky and long, like that of a woman.

The man then parted his hair sideways and allowed each of the two parts to flow down and rest on his chest area.

Some of his fans are wondering how he managed to grow and maintain such long and lovely hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Notyourbusiness said:

"How much is the bundle?"

@charnelly ngoroma commented:

"Samson can I be your Delilah."

@Terry Rambanya asked:

"How do people leave so much hair under their armpits."

@I'm angry said:

"You have some beautiful hair and you are so handsome."

@Apple User237488591 reacted:

"Handsome guy you look cute with your long hair."

@lillian395 said:

"Gorgeous hair with a handsome man."

@user6567746944812 commented:

"I love you so much."

@Lina Teixeira said:

"What a long hair."

@DDRA asked:

"Sir where you from?"

Video of old woman with long hair trends on TikTok

In a related story, popular Nigerian website Legit.ng reported that an old woman who has long and thick hair went viral on TikTok.

She first came into the limelight when she was seen in a video combing her hair proudly.

Some people who became her fans wondered how she maintained such lovely hair at an old age.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng