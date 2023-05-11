A funny video from the Walter Sisulu University (WSU) graduation ceremony went viral as a few women fell

The TikTok had the platform ablaze because the MC at the event said a few words about women wearing heels before starting

People were in tears after things went completely wrong for two graduates after the MC's premonition

Women graduating from Walter Sisulu got much attention for walking across the graduation stage. The video had people laughing after seeing how disaster struck.

The video started with the graduation ceremony announcer suggesting that some women avoid heels on stage. The man's words soon proved necessary as two took a tumble.

Walter Sisulu University graduate goo viral for not making it across the graduation stage

People were in stitches after a video by @bucyngubo showed a graduate falling on WSU's stage during graduating. The footage was funnier because just before, the MC said:

If you are unable to walk in these high heels, take them off!"

Watch the video of the woman who fell just after:

TikTok viewers howling over WSU ladies falling

Mzansi loves an excellent funny video of people's blunders, and this one hit the spot. People had jokes as some speculated that the MC's warming made everyone nervous.

lethabotlhatlhaisha commented:

"I think the warning just messed them up mentally it all went into their heads."

Reah_betswe commented:

"They were warned though."

Tshego | Black in Tech Policy commented:

"What's going on at South African graduations."

MushlieY commented:

"No something is wrong here, It can’t be the shoes."

Ndi.thus commented:

"I think the problem is their stage why is it inclined?"

DB Angel commented:

"I blame the floor."

user8125113882684 commented:

"They were given a friendly warning "

