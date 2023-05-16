A pregnant bride tried hard to make her groom strike a better pose during their photo session

The bride did not mind her lover's consciousness as she moved around him with her protruding belly

People who saw how shy the groom was wondered if he went into the marriage because of the lady's pregnancy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A short video captured the moment a bride was too excited for a photo pose than her groom. The lady tried to make him look well as she adjusted his clothes.

The groom had both an expression of shyness and indifference on his face. The man was also cautious about the bride's baby bump.

The groom tried to hide his shyness. Photo source: @ire_crown1

Source: UGC

Shy groom and pregnant bride

The Nigerian lady (@ire__crown) pouted during their photo session to show her happiness about their new marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People who saw their video on TikTok had mixed reactions, as some wondered if the man went into the marriage because of the pregnancy.

Watch their clip below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

euphorialo said:

"Na belle cause the marriage."

Brain Osha said:

"Na this girl marry Idan no be Idan marry her congrats anyway."

HHh said:

"D guy resemble Dablix Osha."

Dammie Smallz said:

"Congratulations dear whether force or no force, it’s forever and safe delivery too dear."

KAZY LEE said:

"I Dey see some people wey no know the father of their pikin comments lol pained."

ibironke 028 said:

"God bless the union momma nd safe delivery."

@oluwadamilola said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur blessings."

Ade_ said:

"Belle or no belle .. atleast someone got her .. who go dey for you if you get belle too."

Hyela Samdi said:

"They look happy, congratulations dear and safe delivery."

Godsgift said:

"Person wey I wish to do this one wit don craze go."

Shuggar pearl said:

"This man is just shy bad belle."

Bamike said:

"Some guys are like that, they are always shy, so they act nonchalant but deep down they are happy. Congratulations darling."

Beautiful Bride Who Looks Like Tyra Banks Dazzles In A See-Through Lace White Gown And Short Hairstyle

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Alonuko Bridal, a UK-based Nigerian fashion company that has dazzled fashion enthusiasts with one of its designs.

Toni, their stunning bride, appeared in a video Alonuko posted while wearing a revealing dress with lace accents.

Many online users have praised the elegant bridal look in the comments section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng