Four men captured at a wedding left social media users cracking up with their display

The men were made to model in gele headgear, and each man delivered his best walk

The video, which the MC captured, has since gone viral on social media, cracking many netizens up

Beyond the glitz and glamour witnessed at weddings, there is the tendency to have some pretty hilarious and rib-cracking moments where MCs put people on the spot and have them perform.

Such is the case witnessed in a viral video which saw men giving their best impression of a catwalk.

Photos of some men rocking gele

Source: UGC

More interestingly, they were made to rock gele headgears supposedly styled by their female partners.

In the video posted by the MC, @aloydspeaker, the men who sported white kaftans they walked in hilarious manners with their female partners by their side.

One of the men left the crowd cracking up after he did an imaginary hair flip.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as men modelling gele headgear

uwazurum stated:

"It's the hair flip for me."

houseoftanima_ stated:

"Number 1 and 3 that number 3na transformer gele it had to loose."

the_real_pearl1 stated:

"3rd guy is the winner."

Melin. Daj stated:

"My gender wetin una no go use these guys do."

captean_lilien stated:

"Na this kind thing I dey find for party."

_.nan_cy_'s stated:

"1 and 3, the dedication is dedicating."

