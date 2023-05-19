The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day

The event saw several stars in attendance, including the recent ex-housemates of the BBTitans show

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a look at how nine beautiful stars turned up for the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

As fans gear up for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards officially kicked off on Thursday, May 18, with Opening Night and Cultural Day.

Several beautiful celebrities were in attendance, each rocking a traditional regal look.

Photos of some stars at the event Credit: @alex_unusual, @liquorose, @veezeebaybeh, @realmercyaigbe

Source: UGC

In this article, YEN.com.gh compiles a list of eight stars who slayed effortlessly in gorgeous cultural pieces.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

1. Alex Unusual in Tiv-inspired look

Here, the BBNaija star slayed in an outfit that was a nod to the Tiv people of Benue state.

The look featured a thin strap black and white striped dress with a mustard yellow overskirt and detachable ruffle puffy sleeves.

2. Mercy Aigbe sparkle in gold

The gorgeous Nollywood actress was a vision in the cream-gold ensemble.

The dress designed by CEO Luminee featured a giant bow at the back with lace sleeves.

3. Ini Dima-Okojie rocks Fulani garb

The Nollywood belle came through looking breathtaking in a Fulani ensemble.

The look featured a crop top with balloon sleeves and a mini skirt which she finished with a scarf.

4. BBTitans Olivia dazzles in blue and black

The reality TV star was beautiful in a regal blue and black ensemble.

The outfit had dramatic sleeves and a draped feature in the front around the hips.

5. Medline Boss sports kente dress

The talented fashion designer and stylist looked stunning in a purple and pink kente ensemble.

She accessorised with a purple neckpiece and a horsetail.

6. BBNaija Daniella glows in Asoke look

The gorgeous BBNaija star came through looking like a stunning Yoruba bride in this maroon ensemble.

The look featured differently styled sleeves, and she accessorised with a gold necklace and beautiful earrings.

7. Liquorose is a northern belle in gorgeous fit

The Shine Ya Eyes star and brand influencer in this garb looked like a Fulani bride.

The blue and striped look was accessorised with coral beads and a lace scarf.

8. Blue Aiva comes through in blue colour

The South African beauty represented her favourite colour in a dazzling Asoke look.

The dress featured butterfly sleeves and an embellished sheer choker neckline.

9. Jaypee rocks an elegant multicoloured look

The reality TV looked radiant in this stunning multicoloured dress, almost like a bride.

10. Venita Akpofure glows in pink

The BBNaija star and Nollywood actress came through in traditional Barbicore style.

She sported a baby pink dress with gold embellishment and a floor-length train.

11. Juliet Ibrahim looks classy in a sequins dress

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim looked glamorous in a beautiful outfit designed by a Nigerian designer for the cultural event

Jackie Appiah Steals The Spotlight At AMVCA Cultural Night With Her Cleavage-Baring Corseted Kente Gown

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the highly anticipated 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) began on May 18, 2023, in a stunning display of African talent and cultural beauty.

Top actors and other movie business professionals looked stunning on the red carpet.

It was transformed into a joyful celebration of art and culture in Lagos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng