A Nigerian clergyman whose name is Pastor Joshua Agunbiade has bulked the popular trend and decided not to hail chef Hilda Baci for her Cook-a-thon feat

The Pastor said he was disappointed in the lifestyle and fashion choices of the chef while noting that if Hilda were a member of her congregation, he wouldn't celebrate her

The clergyman went on to note that Hilda Baci's sense of fashion is at odds with the teachings of Jesus Christ, and for this reason, he can't celebrate her

A clergyman, Pastor Joshua Agunbiade, unlike many other Nigerians, was recently heard while preaching on an altar to have called out and dragged Awka-Ibom-born chef Hilda Baci.

During his sermon, Pastor Joshua slammed Hilda Baci's fashion and lifestyle choices, noting that they do not represent God's teachings.

Nigerian pastor Joshua Agunbiade trends for slamming celebrity Hilda Baci and her fashion choices. Photo credit: @hildabaci/@drjoshuaagunbiade

Source: UGC

The young clergyman noted that when he took time to go through Hilda Baci's Instagram handle, he had to rush out because of the indecent pictures all over the page.

Watch Pastor Joshua Agunbiade's sermon slamming Hilda Baci below:

See netizens reacted to Pastor Joshua Agunbiade's sermon

@adeola_alashor:

"Sense, but may sound like nonsense, cause we don normalize am."

@balo_ng:

"When dressing decently is talked about, that's when they'll remember the Bible passage that says "Don't judge". Do the right thing for once and check if they'll judge you! Stop giving yourselves and your role models excuses to dress like harlots, we're gradually getting to a point that younger girls would see nudty as a norm and it's bad!"

@iamchibike:

"The truth they say is bitter take it of leave it. The standard of God stands ever sure 100%, That's why i like the Muslims they know this things better."

@oluwagbemileke135:

"Can a responsible Muslim female dress like that? Sometimes, I just look at our Christians sisters, and I laugh. The pastor said the truth."

@d_realsparkamani:

"The painful thing is , this is exactly why I don’t go to churches, see how d*mb everyone in the comment section is sounding, just because the man preached against the things we are all are guilty of."

@mizbottlez:

"All this boys wea don turn Alfa and Pastors this days una matter Taya mi, why una no Dey appreciate good things na to criticize everything why now?"

@datingtomarry_:

"This social media pastors need to rest."

@onyegbuleonweyyya:

"Adeboye and OYEDEPO have succeeded in enslaving and brainwashing our people . Look at a promising young talent , already having mental issues all in the name of foreign religion."

Source: Legit.ng