Ghanaian bride Wendy is trending after walking down the aisle rocking a wet dress and ruined makeup

The gorgeous bride and her famous good-looking groom continued with their wedding despite the heavy downpour

Many Ghanaian celebrities and social media users have reacted to the trending wedding videos

An award-winning marketer, Belo Cida Haruna and his gorgeous wife are trending on social media with their beautiful wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian couple Wendy and Haruna trend as they recite their vows in the rain. Photo credit: @shegelebabobor

After opting for an outdoor event, the adorable couple recited the marital vows in the rain.

Ghanaian bride walks down the aisle in a beautiful off-shoulder gown

The style icon looked ravishing in a ball gown for her outdoor wedding. The bride's father looked regal in a white short sleeve shirt and kente wrap for her daughter's wedding.

Ghanaian couple Wendy and Haruna recite their vows in the rain

The madly-in-love couple took a bold step to follow their wedding itinerary regardless of the heavy rains and storm.

In the video below, the bride's makeup stained the white dress as they wore their wedding rings.

Ghanaian bridesmaids and groomsmen rocked elegant dresses

The bridal team and groomsmen performed their tasks diligently despite the rain. The happy friends of the bride were seen dancing in the video below.

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee has commended the MC for coordinating affairs at the wedding despite the rain

Some social media users have commented on the trending videos posted by Ghanaian MC Shegelabobor

cookie tee gh stated:

God keep this union until eternity. Wooowww. God bless you for encouraging them to stay calm. Good Bless each and every one around them

miss_kwakyewa stated:

Whew…what an epic event planning fail Not taking the rains into account is astonishing Goodness Anyway…. Congratulations to the couple May God bless them over and abundantly.

mhaa__yaa stated:

Aww I knew she’d cry. God bless your home, sweetheart, you’ll remember this day and laugh it off. @shegelabobor, you did well an MC that sticks with you come rain or shine!!! Kudos babes

empirebyserwaa_ stated:

The rain added some Glory to the ceremony, beautiful

albertegyir stated:

Showers of blessings, may the good God keep Showering on your marriage, and may you never lack anything your love journey have just started and may never experience any difficulties in your lives. Stay bless ✨️ congratulations

Abigail Kichartey stDiep:

It's beautiful... this is a sign of a beautiful, long-lasting home❤️

diep Rock stated:

I can imagine what was going through her mind ❤️…But Christ won, and you won, Wendy Toronto..the most important thing is that u are married.❤️

meistacia stated:

I loved this wedding....my biggest fear was the microphones in the rain...we thank God it happened

kweku Sakyi themcee stated:

This is breathtaking. The job is the job no matter what so help us God.

