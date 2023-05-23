Kim Kardashian's daughter North West was spotted carrying an oversized Louis Vuitton handbag

The picture of the young style icon caused a buzz on social media, and the R120 000 designer bag was the main topic of discussion

Twitter users had a lot to say, and they questioned whether it was appropriate for the young kid to carry such a pricey bag

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

North West turned heads with an expensive Louis Vuitton handbag. Image: @ _north_west

Source: UGC

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West never fails to grab headlines because of her big personality and unique style.

North West flaunts expensive Louis Vuitton bag at Lakers' game

The 9-year-old recently attended an NBA game in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets, and her rare Louis Vuitton handbag was the talk of the town.

The transparent French designer bag is worth R120 000, and people speculated whether it belonged to her or if she borrowed it from her billionaire mother, Kim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to The Mirror, the bag was featured in Virgil Abloh's 2019 menswear spring-summer collection.

The American fashion designer, who was close friends with North's parents Kanye and Kim, died from cancer in November 2021.

See the picture of the designer bag below:

Twitter users awed by North's rare French designer handbag

@Isoudw mentioned:

"Not gonna lie, I'm a bit sad for these kids."

@NicholasGuarin0 commented:

"They are fly can’t wait till she drops her clothing line imma get my niece right."

@ladidaix stated:

"Never wanted to raid a child’s closet until now."

@MikeTomGotJokes tweeted:

"That's definitely Kanye's daughter."

@Winterm16766075 suggested:

"For the love of God please give this girl a normal childhood. She looks so sad."

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West outshines her mum as she debuts the event in a stunning outfit

In another article, YEN.com.gh reported that The Met Gala is the talk of the town as the social media fashion police are dishing thoughts on the star's stunning outfits.

Celebrities like Rihanna and her baby daddy ASAP Rocky, Trevor Noah, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian attended the highly-anticipated fashion event called "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty".

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za