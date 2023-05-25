Diamond Platnumz set tongues wagging for his chemistry with Ghanaian musician Fantana on the Young Rich and African show

The Tanzanian superstar was full of praise for Fantana after locking lips, a move that seemingly irked Zuchu

Fantana, an entrepreneur, was raised in the US and comes from an influential family as her mother is a politician

Diamond Platnumz has sparked rumours that he could be dating a top American-Ghanaian singer featuring in the Young Rich and African reality show on Netflix.

Fantana locked lips with Diamond Platnumz. Photos: Fantana.

The show’s second instalment featuring his ex Zari Hassan recently debuted, but the superstar had his eyes set on another woman.

Diamond was captured getting cosy with Francine Koffie aka Fantana, with the singer heaping praise on her tongue game.

1. Diamond kisses Fantana

Footage from the show shows the two in a conversation as Diamond endearingly holds her hands.

Fantana then made a move on the singer by moving closer to him.

Diamond removed his cap as they locked lips.

2. Diamond praises Fantana

Diamond was full of praises for Fantana's kissing game afterwards.

"I thought I was the best kisser until I kissed Fantana.

She wasn't just kissing me; she was devouring me. It was the best kiss ever."

3. Zuchu angered by Diamond, Fantana's kiss?

The kiss seemed to get on the nerves of his signee and rumoured lover Zuchu.

Responding to a comment by his DJ Romy Jones, Zuchu insulted Diamond with unprintable words.

She seemed irked by Diamond saying Fantana was the best kisser he ever had.

4. Zari Hassan bashes Fantana

Predictably, Zari and the 25-year-old did not see eye to eye.

Diamond’s baby mama accused Fantana of chasing clout and undergoing cosmetic surgery to enhance her looks.

“I’ve noticed you live for clout. Without it, you can't breathe. I'm a self-made billionaire (while you have a) failed music career.”

5. Fantana mocks Zari Hassan

In a quick rejoinder, Fantana made fun of Zari and Shakib’s marriage.

“You're married to a high school boy.”

Fantana also accused Zari of reconstructing her body to look like her.

6. Quick facts about Fantana

She was born in Ghana but raised in Atlanta, in the US

Fantana holds a degree in business from a prestigious college.

She is an entrepreneur as she runs a boutique.

7. Fantana's beauty, riches

The musician is a beauty to behold with a curvaceous body.

She comes from an affluent family, and her mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and politician.

She bought Fantana a Range Rover on her birthday in January.

