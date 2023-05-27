Sixteen former Big Brother stars took their fashion game to the next level as they made their highly anticipated red carpet debut.

These newcomers showcased their unique styles, ranging from bold and glamorous to edgy and trendy, as they made their mark on the major fashion scene.

With their confident presence and stunning fashion choices, these Big Brother alumni proved they are more than just reality TV personalities, leaving a lasting impression on the red carpet.

The ladies of Big Brother Naija 2023:

1. Phyna in a lilac dress

The winner stepped out looking like a million bucks in this gorgeous lilac CEO Luminee design.

The heavily bedazzled dress with intricate design was unarguably one of the night's best looks. Rating this look a 9/10.

2. Beauty in aqua green dress

Beauty Tukura emerged as a star who won a big win at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA).

As with the award show, a category for the Best-Dressed stars (male and female) was announced.

The Big Brother Naija star and former Miss Nigeria were announced as the female category winner. Rating this look an 8/10.

3. Doyin in bedazzled look

The beautiful podcaster made her red-carpet debut in this fabulous bedazzled dress.

The blue and silver cold-shoulder dress featuring a floor-length dress was designed by Amy Aghomi. Rating this look an 8/10.

4. Modella in a regal green dress

Reality TV brought her fashion game to the show, and it was worth every stitch!

She sported an emerald green dress designed by CEO Luminee that did justice to her slim and tall silhouette. A solid 10/10!

5. Bella in the breastplate look

Bella opted to make her debut in a Tiannah Empire design.

While her accessories, hair and makeup were superb, the dress didn't do her justice, as it looked more like a movie costume than a dress that belonged on the red carpet. Rating this a 7/10.

6. Daniella stuns in olive green

The ebony beauty was a sight to behold on the red carpet.

She rocked a CEO Luminee dress, revealing her fierce and elegant side. Rating this a sold 9/10.

7. Chomzy in emerald green

The beauty star sported a dramatic look designed by @jenrewa.

The stunning piece featured a neckline that curved upwards, framing her face, and a beautiful ruffle. Rating this an 8/10.

8. Diana in a sheer dress

Diana Edobor attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) event looking like a million bucks.

She sported a bedazzled sheer dress by Nigerian fashion designer, Agbons and accessorised with a dramatic fascinator.

9. Christy O

The Nigerian beauty rocked a stunned black dress by @ceolumineeofficial and killed it!

Christy O certainly made a statement with this look.

How Big Brother Titans star Slayed

10. Blue Aiva

The reality TV star is no stranger to wearing revealing clothes, and she most certainly stuck to her style for her red-carpet debut.

Unfortunately, the Smooth Operator didn't impress much with this ensemble. Rating this a 5/10.

11. Tsatsii in floor-length look

Tsatsii was a vision to behold in this classy silver dress.

The floor-length number was designed by @zackstyling_luxury_ and flattered her curves. Rating this look an 8/10.

12. Ipeleng rocks an orange lace gown

The South African beauty rocked an orange ensemble by @stitchitcouture that did little to highlight her beautiful body.

The dress, which looked unfinished, featured differently styled sleeves, an exposed corset and an embellished sheer neckline and sleeve.

13. Jaypee recreates Cardi B's 2023 Grammy look

The BBTitans star opted for a black look featuring pleated structural details that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, around her waist, and even to the top of her head.

The dress was heavily inspired by Cardi B's 2023 Grammy look and was designed by @jenrewa.

The lack of originality didn't exactly earn her points. Rating this look a 6/10.

14. Yvonne glows in a pink gown

The ivory beauty was a vision to behold in this elegantly designed pink and silver look.

The lace dress designed by @Kikstylish, featured an exposed corset bodice, a fringed detail around one sleeve and a floor-length flounce.

15. Nana dons a red tulle gown

The northern belle stepped out in a stunning red look designed by Sashes.

This ruffle tulle looks with a bedazzled bustline for her red-carpet debut wasn't as impressive as many fans hoped.

For one, it appeared a bit busy, hid her gorgeous silhouette, and appeared to wear the star instead of vice versa. Rating this a 5/10.

16. Olivia stuns in bedazzled orange dress

Since leaving the show, the beautiful star has made fans proud of her fashion choices.

For her first major red-carpet appearance, she opted to go in orange. The beautiful dress, partly bedazzled to mimic water drops, was made by Somo By Somo.

Her decision to rock a high ponytail was simply perfect. Though her choice of shoes could have been different, she gets a 9/10 rating!

17. Sandra in purple royalty

Right from her time in the house, the reality TV star has always taken a sassy and daring approach to fashion.

Interestingly, Sandra ditched her skin-bearing clothes for a regal and classy look.

The ethereal design featured a velvet-gloved top over a rosette ball skirt. With pearl accessorise and a flat, curly look, Sandra was no doubt the belle of the ball.

The look was designed by @styled_by_maklinscout and is a solid 10/10.

