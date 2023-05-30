Ghanaian Lady Suffers Huge Wardrobe Malfunction As Designer Fails To Recreate Nana Ama McBrown's White Dress
- A video of a lady sporting a recreated version of Nana McBrown's dress has gone viral
- In the video, the Ghanaian star was seen dancing in a white dress which was followed by a clip of the red and white replication
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A lady appeared quite pleased after sporting a dress replication inspired by popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.
In the video posted by @ankarafashiongallery, a video of McBrown sporting the mono-sleeve corset bodice white dress with knee-length lining was seen.
A clip of the replicated version followed, and it appeared quite different.
The young lady is seen in a similarly-cut design, but hers featured red lace fabric.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Check out the video below:
Netizens react to video of Lady's dress replication
candies_blies_stitching:
"Chief priestess of amadioha , it is time to slay with our sacrifice."
liz_mowah:
"Did you see the difference between the materials she used and the one you gave tailor tailors are not magicians oh."
ajemechika:
"First answer who choose the color combo nkwanu. I am sure the tailor didn’t decide on the color."
berryo.stitches:
"First of all “How much did she pay “ I think we should always be starting with this question first."
akuender_k_d:
"This can’t be real. These seamstresses must be stopped."
evo24_ng:
"The color combination sef get problem."
___carincare:
"giving chief priestess vibes."
candies_blies_stitching:
"Chief priestess of amadioha , it is time to slay with our sacrifice."
Nana Ama McBrown Flaunts A See-Through Jumpsuit Styled With Blue Suede Detached Bustier And Short Hair
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who looked stunning in a specially designed outfit for the Sunday episode of the Onua Showtime programme.
Lauren Couture, a female fashion designer from Ghana, created the stunning garment.
Talented hairstylist Leelay Looks, in honour of fashion queen Nana Ama McBrown gave the chic frontal haircut a name.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng