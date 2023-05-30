Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Suffers Huge Wardrobe Malfunction As Designer Fails To Recreate Nana Ama McBrown's White Dress
Style

by  Portia Arthur Audrey Gyamfi
  • A video of a lady sporting a recreated version of Nana McBrown's dress has gone viral
  • In the video, the Ghanaian star was seen dancing in a white dress which was followed by a clip of the red and white replication
  • Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

A lady appeared quite pleased after sporting a dress replication inspired by popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown.

What a lady ordered versus the dress she got
Photos of the original design and the replicated version Credit: @iamamamcbrown, @ankarafashiongallery
Source: UGC

In the video posted by @ankarafashiongallery, a video of McBrown sporting the mono-sleeve corset bodice white dress with knee-length lining was seen.

A clip of the replicated version followed, and it appeared quite different.

The young lady is seen in a similarly-cut design, but hers featured red lace fabric.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to video of Lady's dress replication

candies_blies_stitching:

"Chief priestess of amadioha , it is time to slay with our sacrifice."

liz_mowah:

"Did you see the difference between the materials she used and the one you gave tailor tailors are not magicians oh."

ajemechika:

"First answer who choose the color combo nkwanu. I am sure the tailor didn’t decide on the color."

berryo.stitches:

"First of all “How much did she pay “ I think we should always be starting with this question first."

akuender_k_d:

"This can’t be real. These seamstresses must be stopped."

evo24_ng:

"The color combination sef get problem."

___carincare:

"giving chief priestess vibes."

Nana Ama McBrown Flaunts A See-Through Jumpsuit Styled With Blue Suede Detached Bustier And Short Hair

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who looked stunning in a specially designed outfit for the Sunday episode of the Onua Showtime programme.

Lauren Couture, a female fashion designer from Ghana, created the stunning garment.

Talented hairstylist Leelay Looks, in honour of fashion queen Nana Ama McBrown gave the chic frontal haircut a name.

Source: Legit.ng

