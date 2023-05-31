Beyoncé wore a new stage gorgeous costume during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London

The Lemonade hitmaker sported a breathtaking red jumpsuit paired with a hat and red heels during one of her songs

The Beyhive loved Beyoncé new look, and they lauded her for trying out different outfits during the tour

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Beyoncé stunned the world when she debuted a new gorgeous outfit during her Renaissance World Tour concert in London.

Beyoncé fans love her red look for the Renaissance World Tour concert in London. Image: Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

Throughout her performances in different countries and cities, the Single Ladies hitmaker rocked the same outfits, including the infamous silver costume. However, in London, Bey decided to wear a new red fit.

In shared by @BeyLegion on Twitter, Beyoncé sported a red jumpsuit, red heels, and a hat. The complete look gave off Michael Jackson vibes, and judging by the picture, the star felt confident while wearing it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Beyonce's fans love the red outfit

The Beyhive had grown bored of the silver outfit she had worn in previous shows.

Bey's stans were impressed by the red jumpsuit and relieved that the Renaissance hitmaker's world tour outfits were finally what they anticipated the fashion icon to wear.

@cquiller1 said:

"I love this costume. I love red stage outfits. They pop so much."

@Velaptosuarus shared:

"Finally! I hated the silver one."

@wywyaya posted:

"This ate."

@brayonceee replied:

"The silver pants are gone. We won."

@mahreenah commented:

"Oh, this is everything."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za