A video capturing a makeup artist's reaction after she applied pepper fruit on her lips has gone viral

The makeup artist, identified as @97th._artistry, explained that the fruit was meant to make her lips plump

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as many gave it a thumbs down

A Calabar-based makeup artist identified on Instagram as @97th._artistry recently got social media users buzzing with reactions. The lady gained attention after using fresh pepper in a makeup hack.

While fruits such as strawberries, beets and cherries are used as makeup, it is uncommon to see pepper fruits for such purpose - even worse, habanero pepper.

Makeup artist uses pepper fruit on lips for a plump effect

Makeup artist, @97th._artistry, left jaws hanging when she copied a white lady's video using a pepper fruit to make her lips plump.

In trying out the supposed beauty hack, the makeup artist used the habanero pepper for hers, even though she stated that her lips were already plump.

After cutting the pepper in half, she applied it directly on her lips. Minutes after, @97th._artistry was seen teary-eyed and dabbing over her lips as the heat took over.

Interestingly, she ended the video highly recommending the hack despite the discomfort it caused her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of makeup artist using pepper on lips

twmagazineng:

"Highly recommend? Ha na."

Several:

"God forbid bad thing i the even smell the pepper from here."

cest_la_vie_ahnie:

"Next time use it on your eye lids. It helps your eye shadow pop better."

joluck_:

"No be only highly recommend after that we just witness."

nikkytville:

"Very bad recommendations. Only a gullible will do what you did. This social media self an wa!"

glycam_one:

"Wrong pepper species sis. You use habanero peppers she used sweet ones."

breathebeautyla:

"First mistake you made is not doing your research… these are two different types of pepper ️. You used” habanero”AKA “tatase” (Nigerian or African pepper) which is very hot. She used “pimiento” which is not hot. Sorry my dear."

iphy_clare:

"Nigerian men never show you pepper reach?"

dadorperfumes:

"No, I don't want plump lip I'll be managing my lip the way it is But wait o.... Why do we go through a lot as women? Childbirth, beauty hacks, make up, skincare routines..... Omoh! I'm tired abeg."

beautybybadiama:

"Imagine someone with teary eyes doing this pepper thing after they’re done with their makeup Two words : Chaotic chaos."

ayo_beatriz:

"You highly recommend Wetin…see the way I was laughing when you were using your hand to invite the heat to your lips."

cynosure_touch:

"Try it as eye shadow primer instead."

