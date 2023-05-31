A video of a woman's laid frontal wig has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

In the video, the hairstylist was seen doing some finishing touches on the hair, which was packed in a bun

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Lace frontal wigs are popular, and many style lovers are jumping on the trend.

One video shows a woman sporting a newly done frontal wig style featuring an exciting laid edge.

The video posted by @chinnysblogofficial sees a woman sporting a high bun wig with huge baby hair laid from almost the centre of the hair.

Netizens react to laid lace frontal wig

After watching the video, netizens shared their thoughts as they criticised the trending style and the stylist.

endylight1:

"Baby edges is not Babying. This one is Rock of edges."

styleometer_:

"This stylist and Aunty Ramota need a collaboration."

biva_cosmetics:

"The client is happy that’s all that matters nah where her money reach them do for her."

mizkimoraprecious:

"What in the name of fowl nyash is going on here This one na flontal abi Wetin."

Pripyat:

"That's some matured baby hair. Those baby hair are grandparents."

chinny_luxuryhairs:

"Ate and left plenty crumbs."

iamtyethegod:

"This isn’t funny. It seems these people may be in another country maybe Africa or something. Teach her they probably don’t know the necessary steps for lace wigs. At least she tried. Half the h03s in the comments can’t do plaits in they child head."

priscamaths24:

"Worst thing is that everyone there will be telling her that her hair is fine and she will be shining teeth."

Naz. Josiane:

"Lesson is, dont let your enemies do you hair."

buy_nownow:

"This is not baby hair again. Serious adult hair."

bugg_off_plz:

"All she needs is a headband to cover the tracks and she’ll be fine."

A video of a lady showing off her unique hairstyle goes viral

Lace frontal wigs are hot right now, and it appears every baddie wants to hop on the trend. However, not everyone gets it right regarding this particular hairstyle trend.

A video posted by @codedblog has left social media users reacting with mixed feelings.

In the viral clip, a young lady was seen showing off what appeared to be her newly installed lace frontal wig. The hair featured bold baby hairs laid on her forehead, and she also had four cornrows.

